LIFE (LIFE) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, CoinExchange and EtherDelta. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. LIFE has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $29,933.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00673008 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00180568 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036312 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00054812 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,975,030,138 tokens. The official website for LIFE is token.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_.

According to CryptoCompare, “LIFE is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. Its primary goal is to be used for charitable causes. “

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Tidex. It is not presently possible to buy LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

