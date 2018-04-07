Limbach (LMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Limbach stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. Limbach has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Limbach had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 393.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 64,027 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

