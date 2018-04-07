Lincoln National (LNC) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo set a $80.00 price target on Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LNC. JPMorgan Chase set a $87.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,570.50, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lincoln National has a one year low of $62.67 and a one year high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 24,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $1,923,455.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,612.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 31,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,669,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,032,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

