Linda Market Cap Tops $11.78 Million (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Linda has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and $43,257.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, CoinsMarkets and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Linda has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00673994 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006166 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003499 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000601 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00101000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029210 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Linda Coin Profile

Linda is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 8,909,774,837 coins. The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linda is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency featuring a masternode network that process almost-instant and private transactions. “

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets, CoinExchange, YoBit, C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linda must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

