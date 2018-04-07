LinkedCoin (LKC) Price Down 0.3% This Week

LinkedCoin (CURRENCY:LKC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One LinkedCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LinkedCoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. LinkedCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of LinkedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00677444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00178860 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037372 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051830 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LinkedCoin Profile

The official website for LinkedCoin is www.linkedcoin.com.

Buying and Selling LinkedCoin

LinkedCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy LinkedCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkedCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkedCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

