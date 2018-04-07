Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (LGF.A) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

LGF.A stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. 762,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,794. Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,478.04, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.28. Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGF.A. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 price target on Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.07.

