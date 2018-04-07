Lionsgate (LGF.B) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.B) is one of 7 public companies in the “Motion picture & video production” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lionsgate to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Lionsgate has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lionsgate’s rivals have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lionsgate and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate 10.22% 9.59% 2.85% Lionsgate Competitors -117.50% -2.81% -5.45%

Dividends

Lionsgate pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. As a group, “Motion picture & video production” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 113.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lionsgate and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate $3.20 billion $14.80 million N/A Lionsgate Competitors $2.35 billion -$50.71 million 89.54

Lionsgate has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lionsgate and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate 0 2 4 0 2.67 Lionsgate Competitors 13 66 144 4 2.61

Lionsgate currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.86%. As a group, “Motion picture & video production” companies have a potential upside of 21.45%. Given Lionsgate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lionsgate is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Lionsgate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of shares of all “Motion picture & video production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of shares of all “Motion picture & video production” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lionsgate beats its rivals on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

