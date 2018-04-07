Lionsgate (LGF.B) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison
Posted by Justin Noah on Apr 7th, 2018
Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.B) is one of 7 public companies in the “Motion picture & video production” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lionsgate to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.
Risk & Volatility
Lionsgate has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lionsgate’s rivals have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Lionsgate and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lionsgate
|10.22%
|9.59%
|2.85%
|Lionsgate Competitors
|-117.50%
|-2.81%
|-5.45%
Dividends
Lionsgate pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. As a group, “Motion picture & video production” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 113.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Lionsgate and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lionsgate
|$3.20 billion
|$14.80 million
|N/A
|Lionsgate Competitors
|$2.35 billion
|-$50.71 million
|89.54
Lionsgate has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Lionsgate and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lionsgate
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2.67
|Lionsgate Competitors
|13
|66
|144
|4
|2.61
Lionsgate currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.86%. As a group, “Motion picture & video production” companies have a potential upside of 21.45%. Given Lionsgate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lionsgate is more favorable than its rivals.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
83.5% of Lionsgate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of shares of all “Motion picture & video production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of shares of all “Motion picture & video production” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Lionsgate beats its rivals on 12 of the 15 factors compared.
