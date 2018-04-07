LiteBar (LTB) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week

LiteBar (CURRENCY:LTB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. LiteBar has a market capitalization of $152,542.00 and $132.00 worth of LiteBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteBar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LiteBar has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005735 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000128 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001100 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011700 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004295 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 77% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LiteBar

LTB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2014. LiteBar’s total supply is 907,850 coins. LiteBar’s official Twitter account is @litebarco. LiteBar’s official website is litebar.co.

LiteBar Coin Trading

LiteBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase LiteBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBar must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for LiteBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiteBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.