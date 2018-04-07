LiteBitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) Price Up 1.1% This Week

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. LiteBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $115,759.00 and $1,856.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006405 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001035 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001602 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003716 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000146 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Coin Profile

LiteBitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

