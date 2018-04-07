Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $140,690.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $140,690.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Mercatox and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00676990 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00179800 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036817 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053757 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 558,359,944 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Binance, YoBit, Mercatox and SouthXchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

