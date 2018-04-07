Litecoin Plus Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,210.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00004146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $248,596.00 and $2,210.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001989 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001709 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,634.70 or 3.42628000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00177993 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003349 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2014. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 869,236 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

