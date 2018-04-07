Litecoin Plus Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,729.00 (CRYPTO:LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003950 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $344,723.00 and $1,729.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00045269 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001995 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001618 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,039.60 or 3.44000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00189985 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000120 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003349 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2014. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 1,248,828 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

