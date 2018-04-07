Litecred (LTCR) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Litecred has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Litecred has a market cap of $46,345.00 and $207.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecred coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.23 or 0.04308000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00034730 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00725986 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020128 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00074538 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00055534 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032049 BTC.

About Litecred

LTCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecred must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

