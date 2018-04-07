Contrasting Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and The Competition

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is one of 11 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Live Nation Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Live Nation Entertainment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 2 6 0 2.75 Live Nation Entertainment Competitors 9 49 137 5 2.69

Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.68%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 6.22%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment -0.24% -1.71% -0.32% Live Nation Entertainment Competitors 3.69% 3.39% 1.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $10.34 billion -$97.64 million -78.65 Live Nation Entertainment Competitors $1.14 billion -$26.01 million 4.45

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Live Nation Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Nation Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 0.27, meaning that their average share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content. The Ticketing segment is an agency business that sells tickets for events on behalf of its clients. The Artist Nation segment provides management services to music artists in exchange for a commission on the earnings of artists. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment employs sales force that creates and maintains relationships with sponsors to allow businesses to reach customers through its concert, venue, artist relationship and ticketing assets, including advertising on its Websites.

