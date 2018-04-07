Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.73 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $198,481.75, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,112.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, February 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

