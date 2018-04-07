Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (LORL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

LORL traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 62,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,365. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the third quarter worth $3,357,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,721 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 644,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc is a satellite communications company. The Company, through its ownership interests in affiliates, is engaged in satellite-based communications services. The Company participates in satellite services operations through its interest in Telesat Holdings Inc, which owns Telesat Canada (Telesat), a global fixed satellite services (FSS) operator, with offices and facilities around the world.

