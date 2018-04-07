United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58,151 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.08% of United Technologies worth $76,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in United Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in United Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,753,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,459,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,928,000 after acquiring an additional 80,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in United Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 93,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTX. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.76. 4,454,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $100,580.13, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

