LottoCoin (CRYPTO:LOT) Price Tops $0.0001

LottoCoin (CURRENCY:LOT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, LottoCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One LottoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LottoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $0.00 worth of LottoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.01694510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007631 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004485 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015528 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00023276 BTC.

LottoCoin Profile

LottoCoin (CRYPTO:LOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2013. LottoCoin’s total supply is 14,491,014,421 coins. LottoCoin’s official Twitter account is @Lotto_Coin. LottoCoin’s official website is lottocoin.org.

Buying and Selling LottoCoin

LottoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase LottoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LottoCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LottoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for LottoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LottoCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.