Lowe's Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th.

Lowe's Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Lowe's Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lowe's Companies to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $88.24. 8,756,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,366,811. The stock has a market cap of $73,662.50, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe's Companies has a 1 year low of $70.76 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 65.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe's Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 target price on Lowe's Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe's Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

Lowe's Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

