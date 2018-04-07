LPL Financial LLC Acquires 34,297 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,297 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Opera Trading Capital grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 793.4% during the fourth quarter. Opera Trading Capital now owns 1,975,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,468,000 after buying an additional 1,754,128 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,666,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,662,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,342,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,086,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after buying an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEF opened at $13.33 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

