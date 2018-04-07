LPL Financial LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Black Knight (BKI)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, Director H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 7,000,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $340,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Black Knight from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Knight Equity upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BKI stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7,146.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.08 million. analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

