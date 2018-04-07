LPL Financial LLC Sells 758 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,688.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,405,000 after acquiring an additional 968,471 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 30,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.47.

In other news, insider D Scott N. Warman sold 22,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $4,150,941.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,889.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.04, for a total transaction of $732,447.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,480,647.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,091 shares of company stock worth $13,594,655 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $181.69 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.12 and a 12 month high of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,929.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 10.12%. M&T Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $745.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.

