LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,799 Shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Radian Group worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

Shares of RDN opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,178.06, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

