SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Quintiliano now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.61. 3,203,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,733. The stock has a market cap of $12,362.98, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.19. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $91.44.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 46.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,685,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 132.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,014,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,146,000 after buying an additional 578,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

