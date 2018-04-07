Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 29th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $101.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $89.61 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $91.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,362.98, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $6,145,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

