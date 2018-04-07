Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We believe the results demonstrate the continued momentum in the business and proves the lululemon brand is gaining strength (+11% comp 4Q, CC), globally, and we continue to see ample growth opportunity ahead, led by Int’l and digital (+42% comp, CC). Importantly, momentum has carried into 1Q18, and we raise our comp estimate to +LDD % (in CC). Further, we expect continued GM gains (on tough comparisons), along with expense leverage, to continue to drive earnings power. We raise our PT to $90 (from $85). LULU reported 4Q17 adjusted EPS of $1.33, $0.06 above our estimate and consensus, including a stronger-than-expected top-line (+18% to $929mn vs. our +16% estimate) and gross margin (+210bps vs. our +110bps) result. Total comp sales increased 11% (CC; +12% reported), above our estimate/consensus of ~9%, accelerating 4pts QoQ (+4pts on a two- year stacked basis).””

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $43.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

LULU traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $89.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,733. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $91.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,362.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 46.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 132.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,014,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 578,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

