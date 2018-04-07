LUXCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $68,158.00 (CRYPTO:LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $4.88 or 0.00070042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $7.03 million and $68,158.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Argentum (ARG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000355 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000414 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000077 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 4,439,608 coins and its circulating supply is 1,439,608 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to purchase LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

