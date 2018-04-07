Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Share Price

Media coverage about LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LyondellBasell Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.0600476482953 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.39.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $4.06 on Friday, reaching $100.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $41,369.23, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $78.01 and a 12 month high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 55.09% and a net margin of 14.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.64 per share, with a total value of $26,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 854 shares of company stock valued at $79,915. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

