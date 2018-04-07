LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

News articles about LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LyondellBasell Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.817825452375 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

LYB traded down $4.06 on Friday, reaching $100.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,456. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $41,369.23, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 55.09%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.39.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.86 per share, with a total value of $26,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 854 shares of company stock valued at $79,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/lyondellbasell-industries-lyb-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.