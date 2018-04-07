Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,344 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3,884.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $88.31 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33,629.94, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.80%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $685,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,313.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $494,125.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,164 shares of company stock valued at $5,363,713 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/macquarie-group-ltd-boosts-holdings-in-analog-devices-inc-adi-updated.html.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.