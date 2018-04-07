Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $310.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.67 and a 52-week high of $408.83. The company has a market capitalization of $74,339.94, a PE ratio of 117.23, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 27,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.76, for a total value of $9,848,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,741,431.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Charter Communications from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/macquarie-group-ltd-has-1-20-million-stake-in-charter-communications-inc-chtr.html.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

