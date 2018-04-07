Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in PBF Energy (PBF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,967,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12,300.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,897,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 874,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,009,000 after acquiring an additional 570,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 678,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after acquiring an additional 525,600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,827.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. PBF Energy has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.57.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.91%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in PBF Energy (PBF)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/macquarie-group-ltd-increases-stake-in-pbf-energy-pbf.html.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.