Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $5.10 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 2,358.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Darrell Duffie sold 500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $80,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Linda Huber sold 30,391 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $4,920,910.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $160.00 target price on Moody’s and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Moody’s stock opened at $158.99 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $111.94 and a one year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -44.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31,002.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Moody’s had a negative return on equity of 319.45% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.00%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

