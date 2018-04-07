Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (BEDU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) by 501.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,968 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEDU. Morgan Stanley cut Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BEDU opened at $15.17 on Friday. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (BEDU)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/macquarie-group-ltd-raises-stake-in-bright-scholar-education-holdngs-ltd-adr-bedu.html.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of January 23, 2018, it had a network of 60 schools with approximately 33,916 students.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.