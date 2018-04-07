Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Longbow Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

EXP stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,979.31, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

