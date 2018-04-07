Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 11,300 Shares of Seagate Technology (STX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 341,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $18,795,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip G. Brace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $557,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 815,428 shares of company stock worth $43,782,101. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on STX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Vetr lowered Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.46 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16,784.88, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $61.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 93.35% and a net margin of 6.10%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 61.17%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

