Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.77 Million Position in Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 119,587 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,989,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $476,326,000 after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,171,000 after buying an additional 171,959 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,307,454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $263,042,000 after buying an additional 103,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $266,720,000 after buying an additional 83,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,070,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $244,161,000 after buying an additional 526,741 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,938.13, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.44. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

In other Western Digital news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $227,519.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,401.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $106,944.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,948.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,704 shares of company stock worth $23,780,295. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

