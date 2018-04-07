Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) vs. World Fuel Services (INT) Critical Analysis

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC) and World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Macquarie Infrastructure has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Fuel Services has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Macquarie Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of World Fuel Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Macquarie Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of World Fuel Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Macquarie Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $5.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. World Fuel Services pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Macquarie Infrastructure pays out 225.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. World Fuel Services pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macquarie Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and World Fuel Services has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Macquarie Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Macquarie Infrastructure and World Fuel Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macquarie Infrastructure 24.86% 4.83% 1.95% World Fuel Services -0.51% 6.45% 2.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Macquarie Infrastructure and World Fuel Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macquarie Infrastructure 1 4 1 0 2.00 World Fuel Services 1 1 1 0 2.00

Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.48%. World Fuel Services has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.91%. Given World Fuel Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe World Fuel Services is more favorable than Macquarie Infrastructure.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Macquarie Infrastructure and World Fuel Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macquarie Infrastructure $1.81 billion 1.79 $451.20 million $2.56 15.00 World Fuel Services $33.70 billion 0.05 -$170.20 million $1.86 13.19

Macquarie Infrastructure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than World Fuel Services. World Fuel Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macquarie Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Macquarie Infrastructure beats World Fuel Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada. This segment also provides environmental emergency response, industrial, and waste transportation and disposal services. The Atlantic Aviation segment offers fuel delivery, de-icing, aircraft parking, and hangar rental services to owners/operators of jet aircraft, as well as for commercial, military, freight, and government aviation customers. The CP segment generates electricity through wind, solar, and gas-fired facilities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had interests in 7 solar power generating facilities with an aggregate generating capacity of 142 megawatts (MW) located in Arizona, California, Texas, Minnesota, and Utah; 2 wind power generating facilities with an aggregate generating capacity of 203 MW situated in Idaho and New Mexico; and gas-fired facility with a generating capacity of 512 MW located in Bayonne, New Jersey. The MIC Hawaii segment processes, distributes, and sells synthetic and renewable natural gas; and distributes and sells liquefied natural gas and petroleum gas to residential, commercial, hospitality, military, and wholesale customers, as well as to the public sector in Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. This segment's products are used in various commercial and residential applications, such as water heating, drying, cooking, power generation, and other uses, as well as for use in specialty vehicles. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits. This segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo and cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, and to the United States (U.S.) and foreign governments, as well as intergovernmental organizations. The company's Land segment distributes fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants, and related products and services to petroleum distributors and retail petroleum operators, as well as for industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. This segment also offers management services for procuring fuel and price risk management; advisory and fulfillment solutions related to power, natural gas, and other energy products; and card payment solutions, government payment systems for fuel procurement, merchant processing services, payment solutions for tolls, and commercial payment programs. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, claims management, and card payment and related processing services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

