MacroGenics (MGNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MGNX. TheStreet raised MacroGenics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.22. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $152.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.59 million. equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lynn Cilinski sold 23,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $599,414.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon Marc Wigginton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,005. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

