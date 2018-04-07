Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Boosted by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 529.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,932 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 171.3% in the third quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 148.4% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.28 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.73 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.39.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 17,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $3,150,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,468,572.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $5,761,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 746,209 shares in the company, valued at $143,316,900.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,859 shares of company stock worth $19,238,290 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.96. 2,245,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81,730.28, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $199.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

