MagneGas (MNGA) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

MagneGas (NASDAQ: MNGA) is one of 20 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MagneGas to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MagneGas and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MagneGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 MagneGas Competitors 100 402 820 25 2.57

MagneGas currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 621.76%. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.99%. Given MagneGas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MagneGas is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MagneGas and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MagneGas $3.55 million -$17.46 million -0.02 MagneGas Competitors $2.33 billion $290.74 million -17.58

MagneGas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than MagneGas. MagneGas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of MagneGas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of MagneGas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MagneGas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MagneGas -371.23% -277.02% -126.92% MagneGas Competitors -12.22% 4.58% -0.77%

Risk and Volatility

MagneGas has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MagneGas’ peers have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MagneGas peers beat MagneGas on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About MagneGas

MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based alternative fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. The company produces gas bottled in cylinders and distributes to the metalworking market as an alternative to acetylene. It offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen based fuel for metal cutting; and MagneTote, a metal cutting torch system primarily used in the firefighting industry. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2. In addition, the company sells and licenses the plasma arc technology for the processing of liquid waste. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

