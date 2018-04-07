MaidSafeCoin Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $117.30 million and $922,251.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Omni DEX, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00679834 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00179758 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00037335 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051437 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system. Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it. “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Omni DEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to purchase MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

