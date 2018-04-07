Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Share Price

Media coverage about Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Malibu Boats earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.6762346190497 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

MBUU stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $677.02, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $36.81.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $29.50 to $32.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.28.

In related news, VP Dan L. Gasper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $512,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats. The Company’s segments include the U.S. and Australia. Each segment is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of performance sport boats. Its U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

