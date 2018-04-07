Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) have trended positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mammoth Energy Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the energy company an impact score of 44.3896290302634 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

TUSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $33.53 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1,539.67, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $1.02. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $368.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.41 million. equities analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 4,373 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $114,266.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,103.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/mammoth-energy-services-tusk-getting-positive-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.