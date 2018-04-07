Markston International LLC Sells 647 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Markston International LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.4% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $199,285.36, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $401,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $78.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.92 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

