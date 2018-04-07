2,466 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,466 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,880,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,801,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353,245 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,389,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243,011 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,463,571 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,864,881,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375,635 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,262,682,000 after acquiring an additional 753,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $710,921.88, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS set a $105.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Vetr cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “2,466 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Marquette Asset Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/marquette-asset-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-2466-microsoft-co-msft-updated-updated.html.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.