Marscoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $257.00 (MARS)

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Marscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Marscoin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Marscoin has a total market capitalization of $219,813.00 and approximately $257.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005992 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012000 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 111.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001605 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Marscoin Profile

Marscoin (MARS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. The official website for Marscoin is marscoin.org. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Marscoin is /r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Marscoin Coin Trading

Marscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Marscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marscoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

