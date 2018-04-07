Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have $27.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRTN. BidaskClub raised Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Marten Transport from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. 415,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,920. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,263.24, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $140,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $280,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Marten Transport by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 223,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marten Transport by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Marten Transport by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Marten Transport by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company focuses on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage.

