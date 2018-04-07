Martin Currie Global Pf (MNP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

Martin Currie Global Pf (LON:MNP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a boost from Martin Currie Global Pf’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MNP traded up GBX 227.70 ($3.20) on Friday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.23). The stock had a trading volume of 124,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,980. Martin Currie Global Pf has a 52-week low of GBX 223.50 ($3.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 250 ($3.51).

Martin Currie Global Pf Company Profile

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

