Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Marvell ended fiscal 2018 on an impressive note, reporting better-than-expected results for the Q4. Going ahead, Marvell’s recent deal to acquire Cavium will broaden its offerings beyond hard disk drives microprocessors and enter into high growth areas such as data centers and wireless communications. The buyout will give Marvell a direct access to the server microprocessor market, which is currently dominated by Intel. Also, we believe that the strong demand for Marvell’s 4G LTE products could be a growth driver. This will be supported by growth from the company’s wide range of newly-launched Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The latest buyback scheme also reflects the company’s sound financial position. The stock has outperformed the industry in the last one year. However, competition in the semiconductor market from major players is a headwind.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.52.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10,327.20, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $727,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,512 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $36,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,276. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 516.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

